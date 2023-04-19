With executive order, Sununu adds fuel to ESG investing debate

At the Portsmouth-based Impax Asset Management investment firm, climate change and long-term environmental challenges are part of the investment strategy.

The firm is making a bet that the future will require sustainable companies and a clean energy transition, says CEO Joe Keefe. And they say that following that bet could bring big returns to investors.

“That transition is creating new risks … as well as new opportunities to invest in companies that are going to be the companies of the future,” Keefe said.

It’s a strategy Keefe says should be central to any investment portfolio. But it’s one that Republicans and other politicians are increasingly pushing back on.

Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order last week barring officials in the New Hampshire Retirement System from investing in funds “solely” based on “environmental, social, and governance criteria” (ESG). And state lawmakers are moving ahead with a bill that would require the state retirement system to report quarterly the existence of any funds “that may have mixed, rather than sole, interest investment motivations.”

The efforts are part of a pushback by Republicans nationally against a type of investment criteria they see as politically motivated: ESG. The acronym refers to a series of considerations that some funds are making when they choose what to invest in, such as the company’s plan for climate change, the gender equity of its executives, or its positions on data security.

To Republicans and other opponents, the focus on those factors is political and detrimental to the purpose of investment funds: to make the most money for their clients.

But investors who support ESG, like Keefe, say that such investments do seek the biggest return, because they account for dynamics that could affect the value of the company.

The long-term view

Keefe argues that the purpose of ESG has been misunderstood.

“The whole point of investing in a way that includes consideration of ESG factors is because you believe those factors might bear on risk, or might bear on opportunity,” he said. “All investment is about minimizing your risk and maximizing your opportunity.”

ESG-based investing analysis is not designed to prioritize politics ahead of fiduciary responsibilities, Keefe says. Instead, it is meant to use those considerations to better assess the stocks and companies that people might invest in. That, in turn, could improve investment returns, he argued.

For instance, Keefe said climate change should be considered when assessing a company’s business model – from their location to their product longevity to the sustainability of their operations – in order to determine whether they constitute a good long-term investment.

And other ESG criteria can affect investment returns, too, he said; having better gender equity or treating workers better can translate into better long-term growth for a company, he said.

To Keefe, the governor’s executive order limits investor choice. And he says preventing funds from using ESG criteria removes a key tool that many investors are beginning to use.

An analysis of the world’s largest asset managers by ShareAction, a responsible investment organization, found that 82 percent of those managers have voted in favor of climate change policies on company boards, and 81 percent have voted in favor of social issues.

Keefe says it’s evidence that this method of investing is here to stay, whether states seek to limit it or not.

Sununu sees it differently.

“I’ve been working with both the retirement system as well as the Department of Treasury over the last year, just constantly trying to get reassurance that we do not have investments that are made for the sole purpose of ESG,” he said at a press conference last week. “Because they traditionally come back with much lower returns, and I’m obviously very focused on maximizing returns and minimizing the risk.”

Sununu said he did not have any indications that the retirement system had made any of those investments, but argued the executive order would keep them from doing so.

And he said regular reporting would help maintain that separation.

Republicans vs. ESG

New Hampshire Republicans have tried to regulate ESG practices in private banks by statute in recent years, but have not been successful.

A 2022 bill would have barred New Hampshire banks and financial institutions from discriminating against individuals, associations, or companies on the basis of ESG criteria. But that bill was turned into a study committee to look at the need for anti-discrimination protections for banking clients based on their political beliefs and associations.

This year, a similar bill was retained in the House Commerce Committee; it will go to the full House for a vote next year.

But Republicans are poised to pass a bill to require the state retirement system to disclose investments in funds with mixed intentions. That bill, House Bill 457, has been passed by the full House and is up for a vote in the Senate soon.

Sununu’s executive order follows a move by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella to join a lawsuit seeking to stop a Biden administration rule in support of ESG. The rule allows retirement funds to use ESG criteria in their investment decisions without needing client permission, reversing a Trump administration effort to ban them from doing so.

“Asset managers should not have an automatic green light to just start directing trillions of U.S. retirement dollars into ESG investments without their clients directing them to, and that’s exactly what they’ll get … if we don’t stop this,” Formella said in a statement at the time. “Dollars and cents should be driving crucial and potentially risky investment decisions for people, and the policy objectives of an asset manager should not play a role.”

Keefe says the concern is overblown.

“ESG really is just a tool,” he said. “Financial investors have various tools at their disposal. … And we think it’s a bad idea to deny investment professionals certain tools.”